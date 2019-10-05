NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Haley still struggling with new crew

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 27: The car of Justin Haley, driver of the #11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, is pushed through the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway on September 27, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Saturday’s Drive Sober 200 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway is the third race of the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, making it the elimination race of the first round. It’s also the 29th race, overall, of the 2019 season, but its only the second race for Justin Haley with his current pit crew. Kaulig Racing swapped the crews between its No. 10 and Haley’s No. 11 entries ahead of the Sept. 28 race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval.

Gas man Ian Anderson made the move to the No. 11 team a week earlier than the rest of the crew, as he was on the No. 11 crew for the playoff opener at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. The remainder of the Kaulig Racing pit crew now includes front tire changer Terry Spalding, rear tire changer Brian Bottlemy, tire carrier Jerry Holcomb and jackman Jordan Paige.

Haley is Kaulig Racing’s playoff driver, and in the first playoff race at Richmond, Haley’s old pit crew was penalized for having too many members over the pit wall during a pit stop. Haley finished the Richmond Race in the 17th position.

“It’s playoff time and we can’t have mistakes,” Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice told NBC Sports.

Haley struggled at the Roval, though, and wound up 31st, six laps down at the finish. As a result, he heads into the Dover race last in the standings among the playoff drivers, 39 points behind Michael Annett, the driver in the eighth position. Eight drivers will advance to round two of the playoffs after Dover.

A.J. Allgaier won the Roval race from behind the wheel of the No. 10 Kaulig Racing entry.

