NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Haley wins, Michael Annett fails inspection at Talladega

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 03: Justin Haley, driver of the #11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 03, 2020 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

When race leader Chase Briscoe got into the wall trying to hold off Noah Gragson on lap 112 of the 113-lap Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Saturday, Justin Haley took the lead and claimed his third NASCAR Xfinity Series win of 2020 under caution.

The final caution came as a result of a last-lap, multi-car crash that involved A.J. Allmendinger, Harrison Burton and Brett Moffitt, among others.

“Once I got to the lead, I was pretty confident, but I don’t even know how I got to the lead,” Haley said. “I was back there for a good bit, and I had to kind of hop my way up there and use the draft. When I got to fifth behind (Harrison) Burton, I was like, ‘Alright, I’m going to ride here and let everyone race, split up, and then, I’m going to get a good draft and get up there.’ That’s exactly what happened. A good bit of guessing.”

Michael Annett took the checkered flag in the second position, but when his car failed post-race inspection because the left-front corner of the car was too low, he was credited with a last-place finish. Ryan Sieg, instead, took runner-up honors.

Gragson finished third, Brandon Jones fourth, and Daniel Hemric was fifth.

Briscoe finished 19th after dominating the race by leading 73 laps.

“At the end of the race, you’re doing everything you can to protect the runs, and the other guy is doing everything he can to make moves,” Briscoe said. “It’s just part of racing here. It was exciting, at least on my end. I just about wrecked two or three times trying to block Noah. It was cool. He had talked to Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) about how to run this place, and I had talked to Dale about how to run this place, and it was weird, because I knew what he was trying to do every time, so I was trying to protect it. Overall, it was a really good day for our Ford Performance Racing School Mustang. To win two stages is huge going into the next round.”

His dominance included stage wins on laps 25 and 50 as he led all but four of the first 50 laps.

After the second stage, Allmendinger was up front, taking the lead by staying out at the end of the second stage. he was among drivers who pitted during one of the two cautions that came in the final 10 laps of the second 25-lap stage.

Briscoe and Cindric, the only two Ford drivers in the race, had trouble getting drafting help early in the second half of the race after running first and second through most of the first half. As a result, they fell outside the top-20.

Cindric wrecked as a cycle of green-flag pit stops began on lap 76. Briscoe, though, was back up front to take the lead on lap 85.

Ross Chastain finished sixth, Josh Williams was seventh, Garrett Smithley eight, Brandon Brown was ninth, and Alex Labbe rounded out the top-10.

Below, is the finishing order of the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway:

