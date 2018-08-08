NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Marks in Chip Ganassi Racing ride for remaining road courses

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three of the four road-course races remain on the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule, and Chip Ganassi Racing plans to put Justin Marks behind the wheel of its No. 42 Chevrolet for those three races, beginning Saturday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington.

“It is always special to be able to race for a quality team like Chip Ganassi Racing,” Marks said. “To partner that with Chevrolet Accessories on board for all three of the races that I will run is just special. Starting that three-race run at Mid-Ohio will be a lot of fun for me to go back with this team and try to match what we did in 2016. Chip Ganassi Racing always brings great cars to the race track, so I look forward to the opportunity to try and race hard to get the No. 42 back in victory lane where it belongs”

Marks also will drive the car Aug. 25 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., and the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway “roval” on Sept. 29. Kyle Larson, driver for CGR in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, drove the No. 42 Xfinity Series entry in the first road-course race of the year, Aug. 4 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, but he retired from the race early because of an engine failure.

Marks has one-career Xfinity Series win in 32 starts, coming in 2016 for CGR at Mid-Ohio. Saturday’s race will be his second NASCAR national-level race of 2018. He finished 11th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March. Marks has been racing, primarily, in the Weathertech SportsCar Championship this year. So far, he has competed in eight races in that series, resulting in a best finish of second in the GTD division at Belle Isle in Michigan in June.

