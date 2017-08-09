NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Marks returns to defend Mid-Ohio win

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Marks is slated to drive the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet for upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series races — Aug. 12 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington and Aug. 26 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

The two-race gig with CGR marks a return of Marks to the No. 42 team. He drove the No. 42 in 17 Xfinity Series races last year, sharing the driver’s seat with Kyle Larson. Those races include Marks’ win of last year’s race at Mid-Ohio after leading over half the race. Marks will be reunited with crew chief Mike Shiplett for his return.

“It goes without saying that to be able to compete at this level for a team like Chip Ganassi Racing is the stuff of dreams,” Marks said. “Going back to Mid-Ohio to try and defend our win from last year is a challenge I’m ready to accept and have been working hard towards. We, obviously, had a great car at both Mid-Ohio and Road America in 2016, so I think being able to build on both of those experiences are going to give us a tremendous opportunity to put the 42 back in victory lane where it belongs”

Marks wound up 32nd at Road America after starting third last year, but he finished seventh at Road America in 2015.

In all, Marks has 30-career starts in the Xfinity Series, resulting in a win, a top-five and three top-10 finishes. He posted one top-10 finish each year between 2014 and 2016.

The Mid-Ohio race will be Marks’ first Xfinity Series start of 2017.

