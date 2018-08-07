NASCAR Xfinity: Katherine Legge plans debut at Mid-Ohio

By AMANDA VINCENT

Katherine Legge plans to make her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington on Saturday. The Mid-Ohio race is the first of a two-race deal to drive the No. 15 J.D. Motorsports entry. She also is slated to drive the car in the Xfinity Series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., on Aug. 25.

“To say that I’m looking forward to making my NASCAR debut in the Xfinity Series would be a massive understatement, and I can’t thank Steve and Eileen Bildman at Airtec enough for helping to provide me with this opportunity,” Legge said. “Racing a stock car will be a massive adjustment for me from the types of cars I usually race, even on road courses, but I’m eager to take on the challenge. Thanks to Johnny Davis, Gary Keller, and everyone at J.D. Motorsports for all their hard work to make this happen.”

Legge’s Xfinity Series debut at Mid-Ohio will be her stock car debut. Her racing resume includes competition in Formula 3, Formula Renault, Champ Car, IndyCar, A1GP, DTM, Formula E and IMSA and a Formula 1 test. She became the first woman to win an open-wheel race in North America in 2005 in the Toyota Atlantic Championship season-opener at Long Beach. She won three races that season and finished third in the championship. In 2018, she competes full-time in IMSA and is a three-time winner in the IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship.

“I am very excited to work with this young lady. She has a very impressive background and we are glad to assist in her growth over to NASCAR and introduce her to the stock car racing world,” J.D. Motorsports owner Johnny Davis said.

