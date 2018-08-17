NASCAR Xfinity: Kaulig Racing to field second car at Indy

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kaulig Racing driver Ryan Truex will have a teammate for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sept. 8. The team will field a second car, the No. 10, for the first time at Indianapolis, team owner Matt Kaulig confirmed to NBC Sports, according to a report Wednesday. The driver of the No. 10 for the race hasn’t been announced but Kaulig claims the car will be piloted by a “big driver.”

“It’s very (significant),” Kaulig said of the second car for Indianapolis. “It shows how our organization is growing. “A lot of these teams are getting smaller, are cutting people, are just cutting back, and we’re growing. We’re just getting started. When you look at a team like ours, that’s just two-and-a-half years in, it’s all upside; it’s all of our great stuff that’s ahead of us, not behind us. We just want to win trophies.”

Truex is in his first year as driver of Kaulig Racing’s No. 11, moving to the team from the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to replace Blake Koch. Kaulig entered the NASCAR Xfinity Series as a sponsor of Koch’s at TriStar Motorsports in 2015 and ventured into team ownership the following year. Kaulig Racing also expanded its race shop recently, adding 15,000 sq. ft. to its facility on the Richard Childress Racing campus in Welcome, N.C.

Truex has a top-five an nine top-10 finishes in the first 21 races of the 2018 Xfinity Series season and is eighth in the points standings.

