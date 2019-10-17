NASCAR Xfinity: Kaulig Racing hauler wrecks

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kaulig Racing revealed Wednesday evening that its tractor trailer transporting its No. 10 Chevrolet to Kansas Speedway near Kansas City for Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race was involved in an accident in McDowell County in North Carolina.

“While on the way to Kansas Speedway, the No. 10 Kaulig Racing transporter was involved in an unfortunate incident along I-40. Both our hauler drivers are alert and have been transported to the hospital for further evaluation. As planned, our team will field two entries and compete for the win,” a statement from Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice, shared by the team on Twitter (@KauligRacing), read.

The truck ran off the right side of westbound Interstate 40 near mile marker 93 as driver Barry Sheppard suffered a medical issue. It ran through a guardrail and down an embankment and hit several trees before stopping in a wooded area, the trailer on its side and the tractor upright, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol. Sheppard and co-driver Barry Collins were transported by ambulance to Mission Hospital and were treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the primary and backup race cars inside the trailer were destroyed.

Ross Chastain is scheduled to driver the No. 10 in Saturday’s race. The No. 10 is a part-time entry for Kaulig Racing. The team also fields a No. 11 Chevrolet, driven by Justin Haley, full-time in the Xfinity Series.

Kaulig Racing still plans to field both its entries in Saturdays race, with assistance from Richard Childress Racing.

