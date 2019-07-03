NASCAR Xfinity: Kaulig Racing takes three cars to Daytona

JOLIET, ILLINOIS – JUNE 28: Ross Chastain, driver of the #10 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet, practices for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Camping World 300 at Chicagoland Speedway on June 28, 2019 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series team Kaulig Racing has expanded to run a second entry part-time this season. The team will expand even more for Friday night’s race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, fielding a third car for Ross Chastain. The Daytona race will be the first for the team to field three cars in a single race.

Chastain, who already had been named as a driver of the second car for the team in a handful of races, will drive the new No. 16 at Daytona. Justin Haley will continue as the driver of the No. 11 full-time entry, and former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver A.J. Allmendinger will drive the No. 10.

“Being able to bring a third car to Daytona and have our part-time driver Ross Chastain behind the wheel only increases our chances of getting the win,” Kaulig Racing owner Matt Kaulig said. “Not by the addition of a car, but by the additional teammate our two drivers Justin Haley and A.J. Allmendinger will have – Daytona is all about teamwork.”

Kaulig Racing fielded two cars in the season-opening race at DIS in February and the two-car team claimed two stage wins in that race — Haley and the No. 11 team winning stage one and Chastain and the No. 10 team the second stage. Both drivers finished the race in the top-20.

Chastain, who began the season as an Xfinity Series regular but has since changed his championship eligibility to the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, also drives for J.D. Motorsports in the Xfinity Series. He has contested 14 of the 15 Xfinity races, so far, this season.

