NASCAR Xfinity: Kaz Grala, Fury Race Cars get support to continue

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kaz Grala and Fury Race Cars will continue in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, courtesy of new sponsor IT Coalition and a continuation of sponsorship from Kiklos Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil, through Saturday’s Overton’s 300 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill.

“I am so excited to continue our streak with Fury Race Cars this weekend,” Grala said. “I can’t thank Kiklos and IT Coalition enough for stepping up in a time when we needed it most to be able to make it to the race track. We debuted on a mile-and-a-half track about a month ago and picked up a top-10 finish, so I feel great about our program going into Chicagoland. We’re getting very close to the driver playoff bubble and to the top-30 in owner points, which would be huge milestones for our company. Not only are we hungry to make our sponsors proud this weekend, but another solid performance could move us one step closer to our championship aspirations.”

The deal between Grala and Fury Race Cars has allowed the driver to continue competing full-time in the Xfinity Series since JGL Racing shuttered operations. Grala ran the first 10 races of the season as driver of JGL’s No. 24 entry. Fury Race Cars, co-owned by Grala’s father, Darius Grala, began fielding the No. 61 for Grala at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May, and Grala has driven the car in the last four Xfinity Series races. Those four races are the first four in the series for Fury Race Cars. The original deal between driver and team was for four races.

Grala and the No. 61 team have two top-10s in their first four races together — 10th place finishes in the team’s Charlotte debut and the most recent race at Iowa Speedway in Newton on June 17.

Fury Race Cars was founded in 2016, and until making its recent debut in the Xfinity Series, competed, primarily, at the local level.

