NASCAR Xfinity: Kaz Grala gets four-race deal

By AMANDA VINCENT

Less than a week after revealing he lost his seat at JGL Racing, Kaz Gala has a NASCAR Xfinity Series ride for at least the next four races. Fury Race Cars, on Friday, announced its entry into NASCAR national competition with Grala in its No. 61 Ford, beginning with the May 26 race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Shane Wilson will be crew chief.

“I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to continue competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” Grala said. “I had a great relationship with Shane, Yerges and the rest of our crew, and I believe that we only scratched the surface of that potential in the limited time we had together. I am amazed with all the outreach I’ve received and the help that everyone has been willing to lend, and that is really what has made this all possible. I began the 2018 season with the intent of running full time, and we hope to find the sponsorship to still make that a reality. That would be a dream come true.”

The deal between driver and team also includes the June 2 race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.; the June 9 race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn and June 17 at Iowa Speedway in Newton.

Fury Race Cars still is a relatively new team, forming in 2016 and racing in NASCAR local-level series.

“We are all really proud of what we’ve been able to put together in such a short amount of time,” Fury co-owner Tony Eury Jr. said. “Of course, we would do whatever we can to help Kaz. He is, literally, part of the family here at Fury. And with all the help we’ve received from the racing community, how could we not do it? While competing at this level will be new for our company, Jeff Fultz and I have plenty of experience in the Xfinity garage. And in the last year, we’ve added Mike Fritts and Rick Viers to the Fury family, so our national series experience is actually pretty recent.”

Eury formerly worked as a crew chief in both the Xfinity and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series, most notably with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Danica Patrick.

Grala’s father, Darius Grala, also is a Fury Race Cars co-owner.

Grala is in his first season of competition in the Xfinity Series. In 10 races, he posted a best finish of fourth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

