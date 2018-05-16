NASCAR Xfinity: Kaz Grala, JGL Racing part ways

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kaz Grala is no longer the driver of the No. 24 JGL Racing entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The driver announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

“Just wanted to give everyone an update on some recent changes that have been happening, read a statement Grala (@KazGrala) posted on Twitter. “I had a contract to race full time for JGL Racing in 2018 and I’ve been informed that they are no longer going to honor that contract. I am deeply disappointed but I am grateful to have had the opportunity to kick off my career in the Xfinity Series. I love these cars and I’ve learned a lot in a short period of time. I am working very hard to find the right fit for the remainder of the 2018 season and beyond. I wish James Whitener and everyone at JGL the best. Wish me luck!”

According to an NBC Sports report, a team spokesperson has confirmed that JGL is shutting down its No. 24 team.

The race team responded to Grala’s tweet with a tweet of its own.

“Our exciting news has nothing to do with comments made tonight,” read the tweet from JGL Racing (@JGLRacing). “We will comment on that specific issue in a professional manner tomorrow with a formal release.”

JGL Racing also fields the No. 28 for Dylan Lupton.

Grala is in his first year of competition in the Xfinity Series. He has one top-five finish, a fourth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, in the first 10 races of the season.

Grala previously raced in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, running one full season last year and making a total of 32 starts in the series, including a partial schedule in 2016. In those 32 races, his stats include a win, five top-fives and 14 top-10 finishes. His win came in the 2017 season opener at Daytona.

