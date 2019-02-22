NASCAR Xfinity: Kaz Grala races part-time for RCR

NEWTON, IA – JUNE 16: Kaz Grala, driver of the #61 NETTTS Ford, gets into his car during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Iowa 250 presented by Enogene at Iowa Speedway on June 16, 2018 in Newton, Iowa. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kaz Grala has signed on to drive part-time for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season. His first race with the team will be the March 30 race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth in which he’ll drive the No. 21 Chevrolet.

“This is definitely the biggest opportunity I’ve had in my career,” Grala said. “Running for a powerhouse team like RCR is a dream come true and one I plan on making the most of. With only a limited number of races to make an impression, I’m ready to get to work and lay it all on the line.”

Grala ran his first partial Xfinity Series schedule in 2018, competing in 22 of the 33 races on the schedule, resulting in two top-fives and five top-10 finishes. He started the season with JGL Racing, but that team shuttered operations during the season. After losing that ride, Grala moved to Fury Race Cars, and that team started Xfinity Series competition to provide Grala a car to race in the series for the remainder of the season.

Prior to his 2018 move to the Xfinity Series, Grala competed full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series in 2017 for GMS Racing. He won the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. In all, he has 32-career Truck Series starts, also running nine races in 2016, resulting five top-fives and 14 top-10 finishes.

“I’m looking forward to having Kaz Grala join RCR this year,” RCR Chairmans and CEO Richard Childress said. “Kaz is a talented young driver who has proven he can win in any type of racing. I think he’ll be up to speed and contending for multiple wins for us out on the track in no time.”

