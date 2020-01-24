NASCAR Xfinity: Kaz Grala remains with RCR for another partial schedule

NEWTON, IA – JUNE 16: Kaz Grala, driver of the #61 NETTTS Ford, gets into his car during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Iowa 250 presented by Enogene at Iowa Speedway on June 16, 2018 in Newton, Iowa. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kaz Grala will drive the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in a partial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule for the second-consecutive season in 2020, the race team announced Friday. He’ll fill out a driver roster for the No. 21 car that also includes Myatt Snider and Anthony Alfredo.

“I learned a lot, as a driver, working with RCR last year, so I feel confident that our existing chemistry as a team will lead to even better results in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season,” Grala said. “RCR’s Xfinity Series program is top-notch, and with the No. 21 car running all year, I am excited to be a part of the team chasing yet another owner’s championship. I’m very grateful to Richard Childress for giving me this opportunity to further my career.”

Grala drove the No. 21 in five races last season, posting a best finish of fifth in his final race of the year at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

“Kaz showed quite a bit of speed and promise in the No. 21 car last year for RCR,” RCR Chairman and CEO Richard Childress said. “I’m confident the results will show in 2020, especially after a year under his belt in our proven Xfinity program.”

Grala also contested 22 Xfinity Series races in 2018, beginning the season with JGL Racing and, then, moving to Fury Race cars with JGL shuttered operations. In 27-career series races, Grala had three top-fives and six top-10 finishes to his credit.

Grala also ran 32 races in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series between 2016 and 2017, all for GMS Racing, resulting in a win at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, five top-fives and 14 top-10 finishes.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).