NASCAR Xfinity: Kentucky Speedway race postponed

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, originally scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 8 p.m. ET Friday, has been postponed until noon Saturday, as a result of likely inclement weather in the area. As a result of the rescheduling, the Xfinity race will be the first part of a Saturday NASCAR doubleheader at Kentucky, as the Quaker State 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m green flag. Both races will air live on NBCSN.

The series was able to get its qualifying session in Friday afternoon. Kyle Busch will start the race from the pole, with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Erik Jones alongside on the front row. Two more Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, claimed second-row starting spots. William Byron was the highest-qualifying Xfinity Series regular in fifth.

Lightning approaching the race track resulted in an abbreviated qualifying session for the Cup Series earlier Friday evening. The session was called after two rounds, instead of the planned three rounds. Busch was the fastest in round two of Cup Series qualifying, and as a result, he’ll also start on the pole for Saturday night’s Quaker State 400. Thunderstorms, with the possibility of damaging winds and large hail, is expected to hit the track property Friday night.

Rain also interfered with Thursday’s schedule of on-track activity. The start Buckle Up In Your Truck NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kentucky Speedway on Thursday was delayed by rain for almost three hours. As a result, the race ended early Friday morning with Christopher Bell as winner.

