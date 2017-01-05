NASCAR Xfinity: Kevin Harvick continues to gain broadcasting experience

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick is heading in a direction of possibly following in Jeff Gordon’s footsteps, gaining TV broadcasting experience for a possible TV career after his retirement from driving. Harvick has revealed television-related plans for 2017 that include joining the FOX broadcast team for select Xfinity and Camping World Truck series races an being a contributing analyst on FOX Sports 1′s NASCAR Race Hub show.

“I really enjoy calling races, Harvick said, according to a FOX Sports article . “I enjoy the perspective of sitting there and trying to figure out what’s going on. I also want to be a part of watching these young guys come up through the NASCAR Camping World Truck and Xfinity series and have the experience of having been in the booth when they raced, because, ultimately, it’s something I want to do down the road when I’m done driving.”

The first race on Harvick’s 2017 broadcast schedule will be the Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 25. In all, Harvick will be in the booth for eight races across the Xfinity and Campying World Truck series schedules.

Harvick was one of several drivers invited into the FOX broadcast booth to be a part of the team covering Xfinity Series races in 2015 and 2016. Harvick’s races included the NXS races at Daytona in both 2015 and 2016. In 2015, he also was in the booth for races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Dover (Del.) International Speedway. The Xfinity race at Daytona was Harvick’s only race in the FOX booth last season.

“In his first few minutes in the FOX NASCAR booth at Daytona in 2015, Kevin Harvick quickly proved himself a natural as an analyst,” FOX Sports President, COO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks said. “He offers thought-provoking analysis each time he speaks and does so in a concise and entertaining manner. We are thrilled to have him back this season for an expanded schedule of races.”



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)