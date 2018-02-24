NASCAR Xfinity: Kevin Harvick dominates Atlanta

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick dominated the Rinnai 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon, winning both of the 40-lap stages and going on to win the race, his fifth Xfinity Series win at Atlanta and fourth in the last six series races there.

“Just been a really good place for me, obviously, getting my first Cup win here,” Harvick said, referring to his Winston (now-Monster Energy NASCAR) Cup Series win at AMS in 2001. “We’ve run good cars throughout the years, and the race track has stayed very similar to what it’s been for a number of years. And I think, as you look at the techniques and the things that I do in the car—and they give me what I want in the car, as far as the feel—it just applies here.”

Joey Logano finished second after getting by Christopher Bell late in the race. Bell finished third, and John Hunter Nemechek and Elliott Sadler rounded out the top-five.

After front-row starters Bell and Logano led the way until the first caution of the race when Cole Custer hit the wall on lap 11, Harvick took the lead on the restart and was in command for the remainder of the 163-lap race.

“It looks like the 42 (Nemechek) got out of shape, and then the 1 (Sadler) had a run, and he didn’t hit the brakes hard enough, and he hit the 42 and the 42 hit me,” Custer said of his wreck. “We just got collected in something, and there’s not much we could do.”

After several drivers pitted late in the opening stage, Harvick gave up the lead to pit during a caution for debris from a Nemechek blown tire on lap 36. As a result, he restarted 10th for a one-lap sprint to the end of the first stage. Having some of the newest tires on the track, Harvick raced from 10th to the lead in that one lap to take the stage one win.

Harvick, then, led the entirity of the second stage, mostly with Bell and Logano running second and third, with the 83-lap third stage providing much of the same.

Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric also finished on the lead lap in sixth and seventh. Finishing eighth through 10th, one lap down, were Kyle Benjamin, Ryan Truex and Ryan Reed.

