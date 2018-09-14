NASCAR Xfinity: Kevin Harvick out of series, for now

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Harvick doesn’t have any plans to continue to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver proclaimed on his “Happy Hours” show in SiriusXM NASCAR Radio recently. He last competed in the Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 1.

“For me, (Darlington Raceway) will be the last scheduled Xfinity race that we put on the schedule,” Harvick said.

He wound up 29th at Darlington after a run-in with Xfinity Series regular Ross Chastain. That race was Harvick’s fifth series race of 2018, the first of which produced a win at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February.

Harvick has 47-career wins in the Xfinity Series, placing him third on the series’ all-time wins list behind Kyle Busch (92) and Mark Martin (49). He has two driver’s championships in the series in 2001 and 2006, both seasons in which he raced full-time in both the Cup and Xfinity series. He competed in the Xfinity series, formerly known as the Busch Series and the Nationwide Series, full-time for three seasons, also racing there full-time in 2000. He has raced at least part-time in the series yearly since 1999.

“With the two-day schedules, my family and all of the things that came up this year, just because of the way the schedules worked out, I just need to focus on my Cup car and the things that are happening there,” Harvick said.

Harvick also has competed in the Xfinity Series as a team owner under the Kevin Harvick Inc. banner. KHI fielded teams in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series between 2002 and 2011.

Harvick isn’t definitely finished with the Xfinity Series, though. He is open to future possibilities to race in the series. He just doesn’t have any plans to do so right now.

“It’s not to say that I won’t run here or there if we have a sponsor, or someone who needs something, or there’s a new racetrack that’s intriguing.,” he said But for me, there’s no more planned Xfinity races.”

