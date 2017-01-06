NASCAR Xfinity: Kevin Harvick slated for at least four races in 2017

By AMANDA VINCENT

Stewart-Haas Racing will field a second entry for at least four races in its inaugural year of NASCAR Xfinity Series competition in 2017, because Kevin Harvick is slated to drive a No. 41 Ford for at least four Xfinity races in the upcoming season with Hunt Brothers Pizza as primary sponsor. In those races, he’ll be a teammate to SHR’s full-time Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 Ford.

Harvick is slated to drive the No. 41 in races at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on April 8, at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 27, at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta on July 7, and at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sept. 2. Harvick also suggested on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Thursday that more races could be added if additional sponsorship is secured.

“I’ve always enjoyed competing in the Xfinity Series,” Harvick said. “With Stewart-Haas Racing starting a new program, I’m excited to be a part of the building process, because it will make us stronger, going forward, as a company. I’m proud to continue working with Hunt Brothers Pizza and seeing their colors on my Ford Mustang.”

Harvick has run at least a partial schedule in the Xfinity Series each year since 1999, some of those years operating his own team. He ran seven races last year for JR Motorsports, but a Stewart-Haas Racing switch to Ford for 2017 forced the end of the relationship between Harvick and the Chevrolet team of JRM.

In 335-career starts, Harvick has 46-career wins in the Xfinity Series, most recently getting to victory lane twice in 2015. He has 178-career top-fives and 250-career top-10 finishes in the series. He is a two-time series champion, claiming titles in 2001 and 2006.

