NASCAR Xfinity: Kris Wright joins Brandonbilt Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Kris Wright will drive the No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International as part of a nine-race deal between driver and team.

Brandon Brown formerly was the regular driver of the No. 68 but has stepped aside as the team seeks funding. Brandonbilt also has put NASCAR Cup Series regular Austin Dillon in its car.

Saturday’s race will be Wright’s first with the team and will be his eighth-career Xfinity Series start. His previous seven races in the series came in 2021 and included a best finish of 17th at Watkins Glen.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be back in the NASCAR Xfinity Series garage and surrounded by a great team,” Wright said. “The team has bern super helpful in trying to acclimate me into the No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for the majority of the remainder of the 2022 season.”

Other races in which Wright is expected to drive the No. 68 include Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Kansas Speedway, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

“We are excited to partner with Kris,” Brandonbilt Motorsports owner Jerry Brown said. “Kris has shown enormous potential in just a few short years in stock cars and even more so in stock cars on road courses. Watkins Glen is the perfect place for this relationship to kick-off.”

Brandonbilt Motorsports has one win, coming last season at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway with Brown behind the wheel.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).