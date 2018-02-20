NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Benjamin added to JGR roster

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Benjamin is slated to drive the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in two NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, beginning with Saturday’s Rinnai 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He’ll also drive the car in the July 28 race at Iowa Speedway in Newton.

“I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of the No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing,” Benjamin said. “I am confident that we can build on the speed from last year and compete for wins at both Atlanta and Iowa. I’m thankful that PEAK Antifreeze & Coolant gave me the opportunity to race in Atlanta, and I look forward to representing such a great product on track.”

Benjamin drove for JGR in five Xfinity Series races last year, posting a best finish of second at Iowa. Those five Xfinity starts in 2017 are his only career-starts in the series, to date. He started on the pole for the races at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., and at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta.

Benjamin also raced in the K&N Pro Series East and ARCA Racing Series between 2013 and 2017. In 32 K&N East starts, he won five times. Meanwhile, he has three wins in 23-career ARCA races.

