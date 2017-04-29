NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Benjamin readies for series debut at Richmond

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Benjamin is set for his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Saturday in the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway as driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to drive a Toyota in the XFINITY Series for Joe Gibbs Racing,” Benjamin said. “This is going to be an incredible experience. JGR is a first-class organization, and I’m looking forward to learning about how they operate and prepare for each race.”

Benjamin already has gotten off to an impressive start at Richmond on Friday. After posting the sixth-fastest lap in the first practice session, he was fastest in the second and final practice.

Benjamin has made 32 starts in NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East between 2013 and 2017, resulting in five wins, 14 top-fives and 19 top-10 finishes. He finished third in his first-career series start at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. His first win in that series came in his seventh-career series start at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway.

Benjamin also has two ARCA Racing Series win in 20-career starts, coming in his sixth and eighth-career starts in that series.

“Kyle has proven to be a quick learner throughout his career,” Executive Vice President of Development for JGR’s Xfinity Series program Steve deSouza said. “All you have to do is look at his history and it’s rather impressive to see how quickly success came to him at each stage of his development. We’re excited to have him make his debut with our XFINITY program.”

Benjamin is slated to drive a Joe Gibbs Racing entry in three other Xfinity Series races this year – June 10 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.; July 29 at Iowa Speedway in Newton and Sept. 23 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. He’ll be in the No. 20 again at Pocono, but for the Iowa and Kentucky races, he’ll drive JGR’s No. 18.

