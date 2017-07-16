NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Busch approaches series retirement

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch’s win in the Overton’s 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on Saturday got the series’ all-time winningest driver closer to his projected retirement for Xfinity Series competition.

“When I get to 100 Xfinity wins, I’m done,” Busch said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio after his win on Saturday.

Busch’s win in Loudon was his 89th, leaving 11 more wins to achieve before his projected retirement. Busch didn’t rule out more starts beyond 100 wins if car owner Joe Gibbs asks him to run more. The 100-win mark is the driver’s personal mark, after which, he’ll no longer ask for more opportunities to race in the series.

“I mean, I’ll do it on occasion for Joe, if he asked me as a favor because he wants to assess where his team’s at, but other than that, I’m done.”

Busch won’t reach the 100-win mark this year. NASCAR’s new rule that limits drivers with More than five years of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series experience to 10 Xfinity Series races per year, and no playoff races, limits Busch to a maximum of four more Xfinity races this year, as he’s already mad six starts. Reaching the 100-win milestone is a possibility, though, for 2018.

“I thought today was 90, but I just got 88 last week, so I don’t know why I forget that, but hopefully, next week, is 90, and we can continue this on,” Busch said. “Retirement is fast approaching. Looking forward to that.”

Busch’s 89th Xfinity Series win Saturday was his 175th across NASCAR’s three national series. While he is talking retirement in the Xfinity Series, Busch has no intention of retiring from Cup Series competition anytime soon. He already has cut back on Camping World Truck Series competition, as a driver, but he does own a team in that series.

