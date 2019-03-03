NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Busch continues winning at Las Vegas

during the NASCAR Xfinty Series Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By AMANDA VINCENT

With NASCAR running a tripleheader at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, Las Vegas native Kyle Busch is contesting all three races at his home track. He claimed his second win in as many races Saturday, following up his Gander Outdoors Truck Series win from Friday night with an Xfinity Series win on Saturday in the Boyd Gaming 300.

“I thought this would be the toughest of the three,” Busch said of the Xfinity race. “We had a fast race car, but we could never get the balance even in the race right there. I was either way too tight or way too loose. I could never find a happy medium. Overall, I feel like the Cup car is pretty good. The M&M’s Chocolate Bar Camry got some speed to it, as well, and we ran a lot out there in traffic and the pack. So it will be interesting tomorrow.”

John Hunter Nemechek finished second, Noah Gragson third, Austin Dillon fourth, and Michael Annett rounded out the top-five.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race was extended from 200 to 213 laps by two overtime restart, and Busch led 98 laps of that distance, despite not taking his first lead until lap 112.

“We had been fighting the balance with these cars lately and trying to be able to get that right. It’s either too loose or too tight. We couldn’t find a happy medium. We knew we had a fast car and needed to figure out how and where to stay in the game – and how we would be able to get back on the lead lap after the loose wheel earlier in the race, and get back on the tire strategy with everyone else. It could have been a long race. The last segment could go green the whole way. You pit once and you put one set of tires, and it could have equaled out. I thought, ‘Okay, there’s an opportunity here. There’s a lot of things that have to go our way.’ Fortunately, that caution in the beginning of the second stage went our way and allowed us to put our first set of tires on with a fresh wheel and not have issues after that. I can’t say enough about all of our guys. Everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and especially everyone from Xtreme Concepts and iK9. This Supra was fast out there today and awfully fun to drive. We worked for that one, that’s for sure.”

After starting eighth when rain forced the cancellation of qualifying, Busch found himself off the lead lap and in 33rd position by lap 25 because of an unscheduled pit stop for a loose wheel.

Busch got back on the lead lap by staying out and taking a wave-around during the caution at the end of the opening 45-lap stage. He was able to pit a few laps later when Austin Cindric spun, bringing out a caution on lap 59.

While Busch was getting back on the lead lap at the end of the first stage, high Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell was in the top-five after starting the race in the back because of an unapproved change. By the end of the second stage on lap 90, the JGR duo were second and third in the running order.

Cole Custer won the first stage after starting on the pole and leading all but one lap of the stage. While Custer suffered a slow pit stop after the stage, Tyler Reddick moved from third to the lead by getting out of the pits first to start the second stage. Reddick, then, ran up front for the duration of the second stage en route to the stage two win.

Ryan Sieg finished sixth, Ross Chastain was seventh, Chase Briscoe eighth, Custer ninth and Justin Haley rounded out the top-10.

Below, is the complete finishing order for Saturday’s Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).