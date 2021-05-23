NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Busch dominates COTA race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch was one of six NASCAR Cup Series drivers who began a weekend of double-duty racing at Circuit of the Americas by contesting Saturday’s Pit Boss 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race — five for extra seat time at the new track to the NASCAR schedule and Ross Chastain as a substitute for the injured Joe Graf Jr. Busch made the most of the extra time on track, dominating his first Xfinity race of the season on his way to his 98th-career Xfinity Series win.

“It felt really good,” Busch said. “We, obviously, had a great piece, and this Toyota Supra was awesome. Thanks to Skittles, Skittles Gummies, and Toyota, TRD (Toyota Racing Development) and everybody at JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing), the machine shop, the carbon shop. They helped me to be comfortable in the car for this weekend, so that was really good. Thanks to Chris Gayle (crew chief). It’s fun working with that guy. I love that guy, and we have a lot of fun together. We have had a lot of success together, so it’s nice to have that back. Proud of little Ty (Gibbs) keeping the seat warm for me this year.”

A.J. Allmendinger finished second, and Justin Allgaier was third. Kevin Harvick and Austin Cindric rounded out the top-five.

“The race track was fun,” Harvick said. “I didn’t do a good job. I got bounced around on that last restart, so I had to bounce my way back up through there and just got too far behind, so I took a second-place car and finished fourth with it, but these guys put in a lot of extra work on our Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang to come and get all those laps, and it’ll pay off. Whether it’s wet or dry, I feel way more comfortable than when we started.”

Busch started on the pole and led a race-high 35 laps of the 46-lap race. No other driver led more than three laps. Despite his domination, though, Busch didn’ win either of the first two stages of the race. Instead, he opted to make pit stops in the closing laps of each of the stages, but he was back up front for the restart or soon after the restart for the next stage.

Allmendinger won the first stage at lap 14 after Busch pitted during the first caution for the stalled cars of Ryan Ellis and Boris Said on lap 11. Busch was back up front on lap 20.

Justin Haley won the second stage at lap 30 after Busch pitted under green late in the stage. Busch cycled back to the lead for the final time after those who stayed out late in the stage pitted during the caution at the end of the stage.

The yellow flag waved only twice for on-track incidents, the last of those coming on lap 20 for a Tommy Joe Martins blown engine.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Harrison Burton, Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick, Haley and Jeb Burton.

Below, is thee complete finishing order of the Pit Boss 250:

