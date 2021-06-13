NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Busch dominates Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JUNE 12: Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 Twix Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 12, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Kyle Busch notched NASCAR Xfinity Series win 99 on Saturday in the Alsco Uniforms 250 at Texas Motor Speedway. The win also was his series-leading 10th win at TMS.

“It feels really good, obviously. Just driving these Toyota Supras for Joe Gibbs Racing, just good stuff,” Busch said. “The guys gave me a great car today.”

Busch dominated the race, leading 94 laps of the event that was scheduled for 167 laps but extended to 171 laps by an overtime restart. The final caution that led to the overtime was the 10th of the race and a result as a crash by Harrison Burton, one of Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates.



Justin Allgaier finished second after challenging Busch in the second half of the race. Allgaier moved into second as Busch took a lead on a lap 98 restart. Allgaier, then, took the lead from Busch on lap 117. Busch, though, retook the top spot on lap 140 and held off Allgaier for the remaining distance.



“As close as (Allgaier) was, he was too close,” Busch said. “He did a good job with what he had. I was finally able to prevail on one of those restarts, and it was hard to do, because his car was really good, and we controlled it the rest of the way.”

Busch started the race from the 14th position but was up to second to leader Brandon Jones in the running order by a lap-20 competition caution. He took his first lead on the lap-26 restart.



Busch’s initial lead was short-lived, as Austin Cindric, who finished the race in the third position, took the lead on lap 29 and won the opening stage on lap 40.



“We faded halfway through the race. We were really good to start with but didn’t quite have the pieces to keep up with the track for the PJ1 fading away,” Cindric said. “Overall, it was a great race and good to get a playoff point. It was a good points day. I am happy to have a lot of people with Odyssey Battery here supporting us in their 25th anniversary. It is funny; the last time I did a suite appearance was the last time we had a normal race in Fontana. I am proud to have them as great partners for us, and hopefully, we keep the momentum going.”

Busch won the second 40-lap stage after retaking the lead on the lap-48 restart that followed the caution between the first two stages and running up front for the remainder of the stage.



Daniel Hemric and Jones rounded out the top-five of the finishing order. Pole sitter A.J. Allmendinger finished sixth, Noah Gragson was seventh, Brett Moffitt eighth, Justin Haley ninth and Michael Annett 10th.