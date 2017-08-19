NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Busch gets another win at Bristol

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch claimed his second win of the Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway race week Friday night in the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, and his most recent win somewhat mirrored his win in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race there Wednesday. Like in the Truck Series race, Busch started on the pole, led the most laps and won all stages en route to victory lane, despite a pit-road speeding penalty in Friday night’s Xfinity race.

“Great car,” Busch said. “All the guys at Joe Gibbs Racing did a phenomenal job and gave me a great NOS Energy Drink Camry. Want to thank the fans, of course the Rowdy Nation that’s here that’s supporting this show, supporting this sweep so far. Hopefully, we can close it out tomorrow.”

Busch led 186 of 300 laps Friday night on his way to his 91st-career Xfinity Series win, his fifth in nine series starts in 2017 and the ninth of his career at Bristol.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Suarez took runner-up honors to give JGR a one-two finish.

Suarez gave us a heck of a run, there,” Busch said. “I was trying to push hard, and he was closing in on us a little bit, there, before that last caution came out.”

The yellow flag waved eight times throughout the race, with the final caution coming on lap 284 for an incident between Jeb Burton and Brendan Gaughan.

“Once that caution came out, everything cooled down, and my car wasn’t even close to what it was before, so I don’t know how I held on to it,” Busch said. “The car was just so sideways.”

Elliott Sadler was the highest-finishing Xfinity Series regular, finishing third. Ty Dillon was fourth, and Justin Allgaier rounded out the top-five after leading 75 laps.

After Busch started on the pole, he and Allgaier traded the lead back and forth on a couple of early-race restarts. Busch retook the lead on lap 33 and ran up front for the remainder of the first 85-lap stage. He led 69 laps of that opening stage, with Allgaier leading the other 16.

Allgaier retook the lead, though, when Busch was nabbed speeding on pit road during the yellow flag between the first two stages. Joey Logano, Ty Dillon and Gaughan also received speeding penalties during the same caution.

“At least I didn’t have to come through in the last stage, because everybody was pretty fast, there, tonight in the last stage. I don’t know if I would have been able to make it all the way back up through there,” Busch said.

After restarting in the back, but was back inside the top-10 by lap 138. Suarez took the lead from Allgaier on lap 149. His lead was short-lived, though, as Busch got back to the front on lap 157.

Busch lost the lead to Suarez on pit road between the second and third stages, and Sadler led a few laps before Busch retook the lead on lap 202 and ran up front the rest of the way. Suarez and Sadler were the only two lap leaders other than Busch and Allgaier, with Suarez leading 24 and Sadler 15.

Brennan Poole finished sixth, Daniel Hemric seventh, Austin Dillon eighth, Logano ninth and Cole Custer was 10th.

Two other drivers finished the race on the lead lap — Tyler Reddick in 11th and Michael Annett 12th.

In a rare Xfinity Series appearance, Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished a lap down in 13th. The Bristol race was up and down for Earnhardt. After starting 17th, he raced into the top-10, suffered an overheating issue, fell a lap down, got back on the lead lap, got back inside the top-10, fell back off the lead lap and went to the infield care center after the race to be treated for dehydration.

