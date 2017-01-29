NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Busch schedules 10 races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Beginning in 2017, NASCAR will limit the number of NASCAR Xfinity Series races per year Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers with more than five years of experience in the premier series may run to 10. Kyle Busch, the 2015 Cup Series champion and winningest driver in the Xfinity Series, will run the maximum of 10 Xfinity races in the upcoming season, according to an announcement from Joe Gibbs Racing on Thursday.

Busch will driver the No. 18 JGR Toyota, sponsored by NOS Energy Drink, for the first time in Xfinity Series competition in 2017 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 4. He’ll also drive the car March 11 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; March 25 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.; at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on June 17; Kentucky Speedway in Sparta on July 7; New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on July 15; at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 22; Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Aug. 5; Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway on Aug. 18; and at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway on Sept. 8.

“We continue to align with fearless and committed athletes; those who represent our company and who ‘live like a champion’ with support for brands like NOS Energy Drink,” Monster Energy, parent company of NOS Energy Drink, Vice President of Sports Marketing Mitch Covington said. “Kyle wins for NOS Energy Drink, and we have every reason to believe that growing brand will continue to win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series again this year.”

All 10 races are part of the 2017 Xfinity Series regular season. Busch is prohibited from competing in Xfinity Series races during the series’ playoffs.

In 14 years of competition in the Xfinity Series, Busch has made 328 starts, resulting in 86 wins, 200 top-fives and 235 top-10 finishes.

Scott Graves will be Busch’s crew chief for his 10 Xfinity races in 2017. Graves was the crew chief for 2016 series champion Daniel Suarez at Joe Gibbs Racing last season.

“Owners points continue to be important to our Xfinity Series programs, so it’s key for us to keep striving for that team goal,” Graves said. “I’m looking forward to having NOS Energy Drive return with Joe Gibbs Racing this year, and I’m looking forward to my first victory lane with them and Kyle.”

