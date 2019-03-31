NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Busch scores second win of weekend at Texas

during the NASCAR Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on March 30, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch claimed his second win of his three-race Texas Motor Speedway weekend on Saturday, taking the checkered flag in the My Bariatric Solutions 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The win came fewer than 24 hours after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race, also at TMS, on Friday night.

Saturday’s win was Busch’s third Xfinity Series win of 2019 and his ninth series win at TMS.

Tyler Reddick finished second, and Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell was third after leading a race-high 127 laps.

Chase Briscoe and Jeb Burton rounded out the top-five.

Busch took the lead from teammate Bell on pit during the ninth and final caution of the race for a stalled Jeremy Clements on lap 190 of the 200-lap race. Busch and Reddick both got out of the pits ahead of previous leader Bell by taking fuel only while Bell’s team gave him two new tires.

“Not taking any tires was certainly a help,” Busch said. “We jumped the field, there, and I was worried about the restart. I just didn’t think there was going to be enough grip. This car certainly had enough grip in it. I can’t thank iK9, the First Foundation; this Toyota Supra was awesome today. It was really fast, really fast on the long run. I just could never get people away from me on the front side of the run to just settle into my rhythm and settle into my run and be able to go. Every time I got to the outside, people would just drive by me on the bottom, and then, I’d get to the inside and somebody would bust it on the outside on me and make me lose. We were just all over the place. Certainly, a fast race car once I could get rolling. Overall, Christopher Bell ran a great race. He should’ve won this thing today. I want to thank the fans and everybody for coming out and supporting the Xfinity Series and what we do here. Thank Monster Energy, Cessna, DVX Eyewear and Black Cover.”

Bell and Reddick ran first and second throughout most of the second half of the race.

Reddick took the lead from Bell by getting out of the pits first during the seventh caution of the race for a Justin Allgaier spin with about 75 laps remaining laps remaining and maintained the lead during another caution for a Cole Custer and Brandon Jones incident.

“I just got loose under the 19 (Brandon Jones) on that restart,” Custer said. ”You’ve got to push it extremely hard, just because it’s so hard to pass. After a couple laps, you just have to try and get what you can get. I wasn’t having the best restarts all day, so I tried to be really aggressive, there, and I just pushed it too hard. I wish I didn’t push it that hard, but it is what it is. I hate tearing up our car, but we’ll go and get them at the next one.”

Bell, though, retook the lead on the restart.

Bell won the opening 45-lap stage after starting on the pole and leading the entire stage. By the end of the stage, Busch was up to second in the running order after starting the race in the fifth position.

Ryan Sieg won the second 45-lap stage that ended on lap 90 through pit strategy. While most of his fellow-competitors pitted during the fifth caution for a Ray Black Jr. spin late in the stage, Sieg, Ross Chastain and Justin Haley stayed out, and Sieg and Chastain were still first and second when the stage ended. The three drivers who previously stayed out pitted after the stage end, with Sieg giving up the lead to Reddick.

Busch had taken the lead to start the second stage by getting off pit read ahead of Bell during the caution between the two 45-lap stages. Bell, meanwhile, was caught speeding on pit road after winning the opening stage.

Bell, though, recovered from the penalty to take the lead by getting out in front of Reddick and Busch after the race restarted for the final stage just before the halfway point of the 200-lap race.

Noah Gragson ran second to Busch early in stage two before taking the lead from him on a restart following the fourth caution of the race that came out for a Brad Keselowski spin on lap 69.

“The team said the damage was too much, but it was a frustrating day,” Keselowski said. ”I don’t know if we were the fastest car. I think probably the 18 (Busch) is the fastest car out there, but with all these short restarts, there are a handful of cars that seem to have a lot of real quick, short-run speed, and we just kept getting run over by them. I thought we would have been really good for the last stage when the long run comes, but we didn’t make it that far.”

Finishing sixth through 10th were Michael Annett, Justin Haley, Jeffrey Earnhardt, John Hunter Nemechek and Sieg.

Below is the complete finishing order of the My Bariatric Solutions 300:

