NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Busch wins at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 07: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Combos Toyota, celebrates after winning with his wife Samantha and son Brexton following the NASCAR Xfinity Series Indiana 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch’s final NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2019 season resulted in his fourth win of the year in Saturday’s Indiana 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It also was his fourth-career Xfinity win at IMS.

The 7 (Justin Allgaier) was really good,” Busch said. “He was really smart and played a great race. We were just faster and fast enough there at the end in order to make sure that we stayed in front of those guys. Real proud of the effort and, certainly, want to thank Big Machine Vodka, Big Machine Label Group for being on my stuff there and partnering with the track here this weekend. Also want to thank the fans, appreciate their support. Of course this Combo’s Supra – these guys and everybody on this team did a great job. It’s pretty cool to win here in Indy any time. We’ll take it.”

Justin Allgaier took runner-up honors and led a JR Motorsports sweep to the second through fourth positions in the running order, with Noah Gragson in third and Jeb Burton tying a career-high fourth-place finish. Justin Haley rounded out the top-five.

Busch led a race-high 46 laps of the 100-lap race, and Allgaier was the only other driver to lead more than 20 laps, running up front for 24. They were the primary frontrunners through the first 80 laps of the race before Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick got up to the top-two positions in the running order soon after a restart following the sixth caution of the race for a John Hunter Nemechek incident on lap 79. Bell and Reddick, though, wrecked racing for the lead on lap 93, resulting in the eighth and final caution of the race on lap 93.

“The 20 (Bell) car just snapped around,” Busch said. “I don’t remember how close the 2 (Reddick) car was; it looked like the 20 did — fine. It looked like he was trying to turn down to the bottom, and I don’t know if he got tight with his car, and then, he had wheel in it so the 2 was kind of inching by, and then, that pulled him around. I would imagine that’s kind of what happened, but overall, just one of them deals. That’s happened to me before. It just happened a corner earlier. One year, I had Sam Hornish Jr. on my outside and got sucked around. That can happen, and I took the inside on the final restart. I was debating it the whole, entire time trying to figure out if I wanted top or bottom. I couldn’t really decide so then I went to the bottom. We’ll just see what happens and if we can hold him off.”

with Bell and Reddick out, Busch and Allgaier resumed their positions inside the top-two for the final laps.

Busch started on the pole and led the first 15 laps before being among the drivers who pitted during the first caution of the race when Austin Dillon blew his engine. Busch was set to restart 20th but wound up outside the top-30 for the first restart after making a second stop for a loose lug nut.

Bell and Brandon Jones each led laps before the first stage ended on lap 30, and Jones was the winner of the opening stage. Busch, meanwhile, quickly got back inside the top-10 after the first caution and was back inside the top-five when some more drivers pitted during a lap-23 caution for a David Starr blown engine. By the end of the opening stage, Busch was up to third.

When the remaining drivers pitted at the end of the first stage, Busch cycled back to the lead. After another caution for a Brandon Brown spin on lap 36, Allgaier was second to Busch for the restart. Allgaier, then, took his first lead from Busch on lap 53.

Allgaier remained up front to win the second stage, which ended on lap 60, with Busch in the second position. The two drivers traded the lead back and fourth before Allgaier retook the position on lap 69.

Josh Williams and Haley got out of the pits ahead of the previous frontrunners with fuel-only and two-tire pit stops during a lap 79 caution for John Hunter Nemechek. When the race restarted, Reddick and Bell were able to get through traffic better than Allgaier and Busch to take the top-two positions.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Jones, Cole Custer, Chase Briscoe, Austin Hill and Ryan Sieg.

“This is a fun series; I had a blast today,” Hill, a NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series regular making his Xfinity Series debut, said. “Car was a little off. We were a little loose all day. We really had to fight through that. All the guys back at the shop did a heck of a job to bring a fast piece. We had a few things go our way. The last restart, the outside line got rolling really good. I was able to pick up a few spots. I can’t thank everyone enough, AISIN, Toyota and TRD. This Toyota Supra was pretty good today. Wasn’t expecting a top-10 for my first time out, but I will take it for sure.”

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Indiana 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).