NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Busch wins at ISM Raceway

during the NASCAR Xfinity Series iK9 Service Dog 200 at ISM Raceway on March 9, 2019 in Avondale, Arizona.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch claimed his second win in two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts in 2019 Saturday when he took the checkered flag in the iK9 Service Dog 200 at ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway. His latest victory was his 94th-career Xfinity win and brought his tally of wins across all three of NASCAR’s national divisions to 198.

“Can’t say enough about our guys at Joe Gibbs Racing,” Busch said. “Obviously, they build really fast Supras. I want to say thanks to iK9. This is the iK9 Service Dog 200, so it’s really, really cool to be able to win for them, again, and to be able to put them in victory lane back-to-back and in their race here at ISM Raceway. Super thankful for them for the opportunity to come out here and run a few races each year and to be able to put on a good show.”

Busch and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Christopher Bell combined to lead 184 laps. Bell started on the pole and led the first 34 laps of the race He also was up front when the second stage of the race ended at lap 90. But he was collected in a wreck on lap 130 after Stephen Leicht’s engine blew, resulting in a wreck that also involved Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer. Allgaier and Bell were running second and third to Busch at the time.

“I saw him blow up going into one, and I figured it was going to be slick I saw the 7 (Allgaier) car start sliding, and I started sliding, and as soon as I entered the smoke wall, I couldn’t see anything. I lost my bearings of where I was, and the next thing you know, I was in the wall. Frustrating and very disappointing, because our Rheem Supra was extremely strong. I don’t know, it was weird. My car didn’t really feel that much worse that run, but once I got back behind those guys, I just really couldn’t pass them.”

Ryan Truex finished second, Tyler Reddick was third, Cole Custer fourth, and Austin Cindric rounded out the top-five.

Cindric was the winner of the opening 45-lap stage after taking the lead by staying out during the first caution of the race that came out for a Bayley Currey on lap 32.

“For me, playoff points are huge, especially moving into the playoffs,” Cindric said. “I’ve done NASCAR racing for two years with not a lot of playoff points in the playoffs, and I can tell you right now, it’s not a lot of fun, so getting the playoff points and building that up throughout the season and really being able to execute a solid day is great. Brian had a great strategy call to keep us out and, obviously, being able to hold off Bell by a small margin at the end was great for us, and then, just have a top-five day with no issues and no mistakes was nice.”

The Currey incident and the multi-car crash that began with Leicht’s blown engine were the only on-track incidents of the race, as the yellow flag waved only four times, the other two times to divide the race into its three stages.

Busch took the lead for the first time on lap 53, but Bell led the final 21 laps of the second stage when he retook the lead on lap 70. He also led early in the final stage before Busch took over on lap 100 and led all but one lap in the second half of the race.

Chase Briscoe finished sixth, Brandon Jones was seventh, Michael Annett Eighth, John Hunter Nemechek ninth, and Ryan Sieg finished 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the iK9 Service Dog 200 at ISM Raceway:

