NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Busch wins at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN – JULY 03: Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 M&M’s Ice Cream Toyota, waves to fans after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 at Road America on July 03, 2021 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Kyle Busch claimed his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of 2021 in his fourth series start of the season Saturday in the Henry 180 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.



After getting off course twice in the first half of the race and sustaining damage to his car on a restart incident that brought out the caution for the seventh and final time with eight laps remaining in the 45-lap race, Busch passed A.J. Allmendinger for his only lead with five laps remaining.



“Obviously, tires, you know, that was the saving grace for us. We had tires left over and the 16 (Allmendinger) didn’t, and when we came and put tires on, I wasn’t sure we were going to be able to get through that many cars,” Busch said. “But, man, not sure what happend on those last couple of restarts, just a malay on the start going down the straightaways, and I really couldn’t see what was happening. There was a wreck between two and three, and we were fortunate to be on the right side in order to get through that stuff without too much damage to our race car.”

Allmendinger, who won both 10-lap stages in the first 20-laps of the race and led a race-high 11 laps, slid back to fourth by the finish.



Daniel Hemric finished second to, along with Busch, give Joe Gibbs Racing one-two finish. Michael Annett finished third, while a third JGR entry driven by Harrison Burton rounded out the top-five.



Kevin Harvick finished sixth, Riley Herbst was seventh, and Austin Cindric was eighth after leading 10 laps. Cindric was the only driver other than Allmendinger to post double digits in the laps-led column.



Noah Gragson finished ninth after starting in the back because of an engine problem in practice on Friday. Justin Haley finished 10th.



Cindric and Gragson committed early to a race strategy of either running the full 45-lap distance on two stops or preserving a new set of tires for late in the race. Gragson stuck to the strategy of only two stops, foregoing the opportunity to use his last set of tires. Cindric, though, gave up the lead to pit for his last set of tires when Ty Gibbs brought out the caution because of a transmission issue on lap 35.



Gragson inherited the lead by staying out, while Cindric restarted 10th and sustained damage in the same incident as Busch.



“You can’t win ‘em all. Our guys brought a really fast Menards Richmond Ford Mustang. Sometimes it works out for you, and sometimes it doesn’t,” Cindric said. “Today was one of those days. It just wasn’t meant to be. If they gave out an award for cars passed, we would handily have that. I am not sure there is a corner on this car that doesn’t have damage. I appreciate the hard work by everybody. We had a decent points day and we will move on.”

Gragson lost the lead to Allmendinger with six laps to go.