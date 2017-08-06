NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Busch wins at Watkins Glen

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch claimed his first NASCAR Xfinity win at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Saturday with his victory of the Zippo 200 at The Glen. It was his 90th-career series win and his fourth in eight series starts in 2017. Saturday’s win also was the 139th Xfinity Series win for Joe Gibbs Racing, allowing the team to surpass Roush Fenway Racing as the all-time winningest team in the series.

“That’s pretty awesome,” Busch said. “Just congratulations to this group of guys and everybody on this Joe Gibbs Racing Camry. it’s awesome to drive fast Toyota Camrys like we’ve been bringing to the race track, so hats off to those guys for doing that. This NOS Energy Drink Camry was just that; we were pretty good all day yesterday in practice, all day in the race.”

Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski battled for second in the closing laps as Busch pulled away, with Logano taking the position from Keselowski on the second-to-last lap.

“We were a third-place car on the long run and, maybe, a first-place car for the first two laps of every run,” Logano said. “It just depended on what type of race we had. We had some issues on pit road with a lug nut getting stuck behind a wheel and lost a lot of track position. Once we got to third, I went into cruise control to save my stuff and hope for a late-race restart, and boom, we had one. I thought it was my last chance, but just couldn’t accelerate as good as Kyle and wasn’t able to stay with him. Brad and I had a fun battle to the end. By the time I got by Brad, the 18 was just too far in front of me.”

Although Logano started on the pole, he failed to lead the first lap. Instead, that honor went to Busch, who led the first 16 laps of the race. He gave up the lead, though, with a spin on lap 17 and a few laps later, made matters worse with a penalty for driving through too many pit stalls on pit road. He got back to the front at the end of a green-flag cycle of pit stops with 22 laps remaining and wound up leading a race-high 43 laps of the 82 that made up the race.

“You’ve just got to get through it, but unfortunately, I screwed up early, and I got us behind, but the guys gave me such an awesome race that that we could make it back up, and we were able to do that today,” Busch said. “So this NOS Energy Drink Rowdy flavor Camry was awesome today. This Toyota Camry drove really good The guys had awesome brakes on the car. The tires were pretty good, too. I thought I flat-spotted them a couple of times, but they held through throughout the run, so that as good. And then, we just want to thank the fans. Of course, they’re great and they support the racing up here. Fans on TV, thanks for watching, of course. DVX Sunglasses, Cassna, Xfinity, we appreciate them and giving us the stream app. It’s a lot of fun to watch these races from, too, when you’re out and about.”

After Busch’s spin, Keselowski took the lead and was credited as the stage one leader a few laps later.

Another Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver, Paul Menard, took he race lead on lap 25 and led the remainder of the second stage to take the other stage win. Lenard finished fifth after leading 22 laps, second-most laps led behind Busch.

Justin Allgaier was the only Xfinity Series regular to finish in the top-five, finishing fourth after being the top-running series regular throughout most of the race. Daniel Hemric and Brendan Gaughan, meanwhile, were the only two series regulars to lead laps, combining for 11 laps led — Hemric by staying out during a caution and Gaughan by staying out later that the competition during a cycle of green-flag pit stops with just over 30 laps remaining.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Kevin Harvick, Ty Dillon, Erik Jones, Gaughan and William Byron

