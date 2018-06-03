NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Busch wins at Pocono, car fails post-race inspection

By AMANDA VINCENT

Saturday’s Pocono Green 250 was only the third NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., and the previous two were won by Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson. In the third installment of the race, Kyle Busch added his name to the winners list and became a winner in all three NASCAR national series at the track.

Busch dominated Saturday’s race, running up front for 64 of the 100 laps that made up the race on his way to his 92nd-career Xfinity Series win.

“It feels good for as good as our car was,” Busch said. “I tried to screw it up again early this week. My guys are amazing. Joe Gibbs Racing and everybody back in the Xfinity Series. They do a great job in the body shop and chassis shop. This car was on rails this week and last week, too.”

After the race, though, Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota failed post-race inspection, failing to meet NASCAR’s post-race height requirements. Penalties are expected to be announced in the coming week. His JGR teammate Christopher Bell failed post-race inspection for the same issue a week earlier at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. His team’s penalties included a $10,000 fine and one-race suspension for crew chief Jason Ratcliff and losses of 10 points for team and driver. Busch doesn’t collect driver points in the Xfinity Series, but his team will probably lose owner points.

Another Cup Series regular, Chase Elliott, finished second in his second race as a fill-in for the suspended Spencer Gallagher in the No. 23 GMS Racing entry. Daniel Hemric was third, Austin Cindric fourth, and Cole Custer rounded out the top-five.

Custer was the only driver other than Busch to lead more than five laps. He led 23 laps, mostly in the second stage.

Busch and Paul Menard were the winners in the two 25-lap stages that made up the first half of the race.

Custer started on the pole but lost the race to Busch on lap three. Busch, then, led the remainder of the 25-lap first stage before a pit road speeding penalty during the caution between the two 25-lap stages that made up the first half of the race. As a result of the penalty, Busch restarted the race outside the top-20, while Custer restarted as the race leader after a strategy of pitting just before the end of the opening stage.

Custer, then, led until the final lap of the second stage when he lost the top spot and the second-stage win to Menard.

“We had a really fast Haas Automation Mustang, Custer said. “We just didn’t have really good long run speed; that was our biggest problem. We just got too tight at the end of a run. It was interesting to run the package and try to learn it throughout the day. I just think we needed a little more there. We were close.”

The aero package used in Saturday’s race featured restrictor plates, aero ducts and a taller-than-normal spoiler. It was first run by the series last year at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and will be used next weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Busch was back inside the top-five by a lap-57 caution for a Chase Briscoe incident. He got to the lead just before the fifth and final caution of the race on the restart that followed because of a Christopher Bell/Justin Allgaier wreck and ran up front for the remaining laps.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Elliott Sadler, John Hunter Nemechek, Menard, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Truex in 10th.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).