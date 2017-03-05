NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Busch’s car fails post-race inspection

By AMANDA VINCENT

After Kyle Busch drove the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to the win in the Rinnai 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, the car failed post-race inspection. As a result, Busch’s win could be considered an encumbered finish by NASCAR.

The car was too low on both the left-front and right-front corners of the car. Possible penalties will be announced by NASCAR in the upcoming weeks.

“I didn’t feel anything happen over the course of the day,” Busch said. “I don’t remember all the adjustments we were making. I know we were going track bar down and wedge out – so that should have actually kind of lifted the front maybe. I don’t know how low it was or anything.”

If the win is considered an encumbered finish, the No. 18 team may lose the playoff points awarded for the race win. Also, the team could be stripped of championship, or regular-season, points it would have earned in the race.

Busch does not collect points in the Xfinity Series, so he would not be affected by possible aforementioned penalties. The team, though, would, as it is competing for the series owner championship.

