NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Busch’s crew chief suspended after Pocono win

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Kyle Busch drove to the win in the Pocono Green 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on June 2 failed post-race inspection because the car was too high in one of the front corners, so crew chief Eric Phillips was fined $10,000 and suspended for one race, according to NASCAR’s weekly penalty report, released on Tuesday. The team also was docked 10 points.

“Roflmao!! What a joke,” Busch (@KyleBusch) tweeted. “Too high?! That’s a disadvantage Incase (sic) any of u were wondering.”

The Pocono race second-straight race after which a Joe Gibbs Racing entry failed post-race inspection because of height issues. Jason Ratcliff, crew chief on the No. 20 team of Xfinity Series regular Christopher Bell was suspended for a race and fined $10,000 after the Alsco 300 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 26. Bell and the No. 20 team also were docked 10 points.

The No. 18 infraction at Pocono also marked the second time in the last three Xfinity Series races the race-winning car failed post-race inspection. The No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet of Justin Allgaier failed because of a rear suspension issue after winning at Dover (Del.) International Speedway in early May. No. 7 crew chief Jason Burdett was suspended for two races and fined $25,000 and driver and team were each docked 25 points as results of thaat infraction.

No penalties were issued to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams after the Pocono Raceway that also included the June 3 running of the Pocono 400.

In its penalty announcement after Pocono, NASCAR also announced the reinstatement of Jeremy L. Murphy after his successful completion of the Road to Recovery program. His indefinite suspension, resulting from a violation of NASCAR’s substance abuse policy, was announced after the April race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

