NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Larson dominates, wins at Bristol

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson claimed his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series win in six starts this season but the first of his career at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Friday night when he took the checkered flag in the Food City 300. He dominated the race leading 202 laps of the 310-lap race. The race was scheduled for 300 laps but extended to 310 by an overtime restart following an eighth caution.

Christopher Bell finished second, Justin Allgaier was third, Cole Custer fourth, and Joey Logano rounded out the top-five.

Custer challenged Larson for the lead throughout the final third of the race, but he was back to fourth for the overtime restart. Passes on Logano and Allgaier in the final two-lap sprint to the final got the series regular back up to second for runner-up honors, though.

“I was smiling inside my helmet so big,” Bell said. “This is the first time I’ve gotten to run the real Bristol where the top rubbers in and you get going around there pretty good. That was the most fun I’ve had in a stock car, man. I love lapped traffic, and Kyle loves lapped traffic, too. We grew up racing without spotters where lapped traffic was a huge factor of the race, and then, you go to 90 percent of the NASCAR tracks that are big enough and spotters have enough time to communicate, and they just kind of get the lapped cars out of your way. Here at Bristol, that’s not the case; you have to navigate the lapped traffic, and that’s what makes this place really fun.”

Kyle Busch started on the pole and led the first 69 laps of the race before hitting the wall and bringing out the first caution on lap 70 and retiring from the race with a broken A-arm.

“Just rubber on top of rubber,” Busch said. “The rubber build up that was happening, I just got into the corner a little too hot and just got up into the fence a little bit, and then. I don’t know, two or three laps later. it blew out.”

Custer inherited the lead after Busch’s exit, but on a lap 80 restart, Larson took his first lead. He went on to win both 85-lap stages in the first 170 laps of the race.

“It feels really good,” Larson said. “I wish Kyle Busch wouldn’t have had his troubles so I could have raced him, but it still feels very, very cool.”

Pit strategy got Elliott Sadler the lead in the opening laps of the third stage that accounted for the final 140 (scheduled 130) laps of the race, and Bell led 18 laps before Larson was back in the top spot just past lap 200.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Sadler, Michael Annett, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick and Matt Tifft.

