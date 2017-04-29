NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Larson takes late lead, wins at Richmond

By AMANDA VINCENT

After Justin Allgaier dominated the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway on Saturday by leading 157 laps of the race that was extended from 250 to 254 laps by a late-race caution, Kyle Larson took a late-race lead and led the final 10 laps en route to his second Xfinity Series win of the season.

Allgaier wound up with a second-place finish, but he got at least some consolation in the form of his second Dash 4 Cash $100,000 of the season in the third of four races that make up the yearly program for Xfinity Series championship-eligible drivers.

“We were not the best car at all,” Larson said. “Justin was by far the best.”

Allgaier’scompetition for the Richmond Dash 4 Cash bonus came from Daniel Hemric, Elliott Sadler and Kyle Benjamin. Hemric finished the race third, Sadler was seventh, and Benjamin retired late in his Xfinity Series debut after being involved in a late-race crash. He started the race on the front row and ran inside the top-10 throughout the race.

Sadler was mired in the back of the top-10 late in the first stage and in the early laps of stage two, so he pitted for tires when the yellow flag waved about 30 laps into the final stage. As a result of the stop, he restarted outside the top-20, but was up to second by 20 laps to go in the scheduled 250-lap distance to battled his JRM teammate, Allgaier for the win and the Dash 4 Cash bonus. Despite not having any more new tires in his pit, Sadler pitted with the other frontrunners during a late-race caution for scuffed tires. He lost positions on pit road and restarted outside the top-five.

After Hemric started on the pole and led the first 26 laps, Allgaier and Austin Dillon combined to lead most of the race until Ty Dillon took only two tires to get off pit road first and assume the race lead during a caution with 12 laps remaining in the race’s scheduled distance. Dillon led a total of 58 laps and was the stage one winner, while Allgaier took the win in stage two.

Ty Dillon, though, was penalized for jumping a restart on lap 245, handing the lead over to Larson.

Allgaier attributed Dillon’s jumped restart as one of two reasons for his failure to win. The other was a late yellow flag for a multi-car crash just before the white flag. NASCAR waited until the final lap to throw the yellow, and the race ended under caution.

“There were a couple of things that went down,” Allgaier said. “First of all, the restart that got jumped — that was super disappointing, because we were the first car on four tires, and obviously, had been the fastest car up to that point and led a lot of laps. It’s frustrating when cars do that and go early, and that sets up restarting second on the last restart.

“We were coming to the start/finish line, and the white flag is waving and the yellow lights are on, so there’s a lot of confusion as to whether or not we were still racing.”

Other top-10 finishers included Austin Dillon in fourth, Ryan Blaney fifth, Darrell Wallace Jr. sixth, Michael Annett eighth, Casey Mears ninth, and Spencer Gallagher in 10th.

