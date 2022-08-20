NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Larson takes late-race lead to win at the Glen

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: Kyle Larson, driver of the #88 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 20, 2022 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After dropping to the back for the initial green flag, Kyle Larson won the Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at the Glen Saturday at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. It was the first road-course win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion.

A.J. Allmendinger finished second, Sammy Smith was third, Noah Gragson fourth, and Kaz Grala rounded out the top-five.

“I lerarned a lot. It was a good day, overall,” Smith said. “We had a good day as a team, and I was able to capitalize. The last few races, I didn’t feel like I was able to capitalize, and I feel like I did a better job today. Looking forward to Daytona next week.”

Ty Gibbs and William Byron ran first and second for much of the race. Byron led a race-high 35 laps in the 82-lap race. Gibbs led 25 laps. But after an eighth and final caution on lap 74 when Ross Chastain got off-course and stuck in a sand trap, Gibbs and Byron spun racing for the lead on the restart with five laps remaining.

“We had a good start, and he (Byron) kind of washed up a little bit, but we had a good start,” Gibbs said. “I stayed side-by-side with him, and I felt like I had a good side draft going with him heading into the bus stop to where it helped me get position. And I remember coming to, I think, however many laps to go, so I feel like if I just let him by, it was game over. I had good position. I just didn’t put myself in a good spot on the curbs, and it just got me loose. I washed up into him and wrecked us both. It was my fault, but I was going for the win. I didn’t just want to pull over and let him go. Sorry to the 17 guys and to William. We put on a great show, and I feel like he raced me well, and I raced him well until I wrecked him. It was a good battle.”

Larson inherited the lead.

“I got lucky,” Larson said. “I think my only shot really was if (Gibbs and Byron) really got racing. I just wanted to help William down the frontstretch as much as I could; then, they got to battle up the esses. I tried to help William get clear to the bus stop. They raced side-by-side into three, got together and the seas parted, and I was able to get through. Then, I had A.J. behind me, so I was just trying to hit my marks as best I could. He had me definitely nervous out in front of him.”

Byron wound up 25th at the checkered flag and Gibbs 27tg.

During a final cycle of green-flag pit stops, Byron and Gibbs gave up the top-two positions in the running order to pit on lap 52. Gibbs got off pit road just ahead of Byron to take the lead when stops were completed during the seventh caution of the race for a Daniel Hemric crash on lap 59.

Joe Gibbs Racing part-time driver Smith won the first 20-lap stage after a call to stay out during the second caution of the race when Patrick Gallagher stalled on the track on lap 15. Allmendinger also was among the drivers who stayed out during the caution to restart with the lead with two laps remaining in the stage. Smith, then, took the lead on the lap 19 restart.

Gibbs was the race leader at the time of caution but gave up the position to pit. He had taken the lead from pole sitter Byron on lap 11.

The opening stage also included a crash by Justin Allgaier on lap five.

Byron won the second stage that ended at lap 40 after leading most of the stage.

Smith continued to stay out after his stage-one win and lost positions on the restart for stage two. Larson took the lead from Smith on the lap-24 restart. Byron, then, took the lead on lap 26.

Sam Mayer finished the race in the sixth position, Riley Herbst was seventh, Sheldon Creed eighth, Josh Berry ninth, and Jeremy Clements was 10th.