NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Sieg makes debut at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Sieg, younger brother of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Sieg, will make his NASCAR national-level debut Saturday at Dover (Del.) International Speedway in the Drydene 200 Xfinity Series race. The younger Sieg will drive the No. 90 DGM Racing entry.

“We are delighted to bring Kyle Sieg to our driver line up as he’s coming fresh off a top-10 ARCA finish at Kansas Speedway,” DGM Racing owner Mario Gosselin said.

Sieg has seven-career ARCA Menards Series starts, including all four races the series has run, so far, this year. He has two top-fives and has finished in the top-10 in all four 2021 races. He his fourth in the series driver standings.

Former Xfinity Series driver Jeff Green, the 2020 Xfinity champion and Sieg’s ARCA crew chief, will be Sieg’s crew chief for Saturday’s Xfinity race.

