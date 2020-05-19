NASCAR Xfinity: lack of sponsorship costs David Starr his ride

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: David Starr poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

David Starr is out as driver of the No. 6 J.D. Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the driver announced via Twitter on Monday.

During these unfortunate circumstances and with a heavy but grateful heart, I will no longer drive the #6 Chevy Camaro,” Starr (@starr_racing) tweeted.

Starr drove the No. 6 in the first four races of the Xfinity Series season before NASCAR suspended its 2020 schedules because of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March. He moved to J.D. Motorsports ahead of the 2020 season from Jimmy Means Racing.

The Xfinity Series returns to action at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Tuesday evening. B.J. McLeod is slated to drive the No. 6 in the Toyota 200 at Darlington.

Through a series of additional tweets, Starr attributed his departure from the team to a lack of sponsorship, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The affects of COVID-19 are wide reaching and because of that, understandably, most of our current partners’ advertising dollars are limited,” another of Starr’s tweets read.

Starr has 200-career starts in the Xfinity Series, dating back to 2000. His best race finish was a 5th at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2017, driving a car owned by McLeod. Starr has two additional top-10 race finish. His best finish in 2020 was an 18th in the season-opening race at Daytona in Februay.

