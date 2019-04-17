NASCAR Xfinity: Landon Cassill back with JD Motorsports for Talladega

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 29: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Landon Cassill poses for a portrait during the NASCAR Production Photo Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Landon Cassill

By AMANDA VINCENT

Landon Cassill is returning to JD Motorsports to drive the team’s No. 4 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 27.

Ross Chastain usually drives the No. 4, but the Talladega race is part of a three-race deal that puts him behind the wheel of a Kaulig Racing entry. Chastain will return to the No. 4 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway for the May 4 race there.

“We are ecstatic to have Landon back in the seat for Talladega,” JD Motorsports owner Johnny Davis said. “He has always been considered one of the best drivers we had ever had in our cars in the time that he has spent driving for us, and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish with his wealth of experience on the Super Speedways.”

Cassill drove full-time for JD Motorsports between 2013 and 2015, and made three of his five Xfinity Series starts for the team last season. In 123-career series starts, he has one-career top-five and 12 top-10s. Five of those top-10s came from behind the wheel of JD Motorsports cars, with the best of those finishes being three eighth-place showings at Talladega, Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., and Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. His career-best Xfinity Series finish of third came with Phoenix Racing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2011.

Cassill’s career-best finish in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series was a fourth at Talladega in 2014.

Although the Talladega race is part of the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash program, Cassill is eligible to compete, because he is collecting Xfinity Series points even though he has competed in all Cup races, to this point, in 2019 and the Talladega race will be his first Xfinity Series race of the year.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).