NASCAR Xfinity: Las Vegas Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR West Coast Swing kicks off at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ first leg of the West Coast Swing will be Saturday’s Body Gamaing 300, the third race of the 2019 season for the series.

Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the Boyd Gaming 300, but he’s not on the entry list for this weekend’s Xfinity Series race. Neither is Chip Ganassi Racing, for that matter, as CGR shuttered its Xfinity program prior to the start of the season. Ganassi swept Xfinity races at LVMS last year, with Ross Chastain winning there last September in his second of a three-race deal with the team.

Chastain, though, is entered for Saturday’s race with JD Motorsports.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular and Las Vegas native Kyle Busch plans to race Saturday, as does fellow-Cup regular Austin Dillon. Busch will be in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Toyota, and Dillon is slated to drive the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

Below, is the entry list for the Boyd Gaming 300:

