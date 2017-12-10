NASCAR Xfinity: latest Jack Ingram injury update

By AMANDA VINCENT

The family of NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram made a CaringBridge.org post Friday to provide an update on Ingram’s recovery from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Dec. 3.

“We couldn’t be happier to tell you that Jack is defying odds and making leaps and bounds in the recovery zone,” the post read. “He’s been breathing on his own without the ventilator for hours at a time, sitting up, and communicating (as best he can) with family members. He even looked out the window and acknowledged the snow (for those of you not in WNC, we’re getting loads snow right now). His vitals look great, and his will to get to the next level of recovery is pretty amazing. Once is he able to go up to 24 hours without the ventilator for assistance, he can move to an actual room (and out of ICU).”

According to the Asheville Police Department accident report on the incident, the driver’s side door of Ingram’s vehicle was struck by a pickup truck. The driver of the truck and another witness told police officers that Ingram ran a stop sign. Ingram injuries included a collapsed lung, five broken ribs and a puncture wound on his left side.

Ingram, a 2014 inductee into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, was a two-time champion in the NASCAR Busch (now-Xfinity) Series in 1982 and 1985 and a three-time champion in the Late Model Sportsman Series that preceded the Busch/Xfinity Series. Ingram claims 317 wins in NASCAR competition. He is credited with 275 Busch Series starts between 1982 and 1991, resulting in 31 wins, 122 top-fives and 164 top-10 finishes.

