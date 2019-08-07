NASCAR Xfinity: Lawson Aschenbach returns to JD Motorsports for Mid-Ohio

St. Petersburg, FL – Mar 09, 2017: The Pirelli World Challenge racers take to the track on Pirelli tires during the PIRELLI WORLD CHALLENGE AT THE GRAND PRIX of ST. PETERSBURG Brought To You By CaseIt at the St. Petersburg Road Course in St. Petersburg, FL.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Lawson Aschenbach will drive the No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet entry in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington.

“This partnership with Lawson, GoPro Motorplex, and our team is really neat for me,” JD Motorsports owner Johnny Davis said. “I started building go karts in the early ‘90s, and it was a big part of my life at that time, and to get the opportunity to have it show back up all these years later, man, that’s just cool. Lawson has done a good job for our team in his two previous starts, and I am confident that we will be able to have another solid outing this weekend. He is one of the most talented road course ringers I know, and I really think we have a shot at getting a Top 10 finish in Mid-Ohio.”

Aschenbach if a four-time Pirelli World Challenge champion. He’ll be sponsored by GoPro Motorplex, a karting facility in Mooresville, N.C. He has two-career Xfinity Series starts, both with JD Motorsports. He drove the team’s No. 0 entry to an 18th-place finish in his series debut at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., in 2015. Last year, he drove the JD Motorsports No. 01 to a 21st-place finish in the first race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway “Roval.”

Saturday’s race at Mid-Ohio will be the second-consecutive road-course race for the Xfinity Series and the second of three in a four-weekend period and four, overall, in 2019.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series regular Ross Chastain has driven the No. 4 in 12 of the 20 races, so far, this season with a best finish of seventh at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Chastain will be at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn this weekend to contest Truck and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series races.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).