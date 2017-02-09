NASCAR Xfinity: lawsuit with fan injured at Daytona International Speedway settled

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has settled a lawsuit filed against it and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in Nov. 2015 by Allen Davis, a spectator injured by debris during the Feb. 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona, according to a report by ESPN . Late in the race, a car driven by Kyle Larson got airborne and significant pieces of debris from the car flew into the grandstands.

NASCAR attorneys for both NASCAR and the track, owned by International Speedway Corporation, filed a notice with the court, notifying the court that all parties involved had settled. Terms of the settlement, though, are confidential.

Davis claimed that, while sitting in the upper deck of the grandstands at Daytona, he “was struck in the head by a heavy piece of debris and suffered a catastrophic, traumatic brain injury,” according to his lawsuit.

More than 30 fans were injured by debris at the end of the race. Davis’ suit was the final related, pending suit.

Davis’ attorney, Dan Iracki, says his client has a full-time healthcare advocate and the settlement will ensure Davis is taken care of for the remainder of his life.

As a result of the settlement, NASCAR avoids the deposition of six drivers. Kyle Busch, Larson, Denny Hamlin, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ryan Newman and Austin Dillon were scheduled to be deposed by Iracki the week the court was notified of the settlement. Although all six aforementioned drivers compete in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, all but Newman competed in the 2013 Xfinity Series race at Daytona during which Davis was injured. NASCAR had previously asked to have the driver depositions postponed. That request was denied.

