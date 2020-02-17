NASCAR Xfinity: look back at 2019 standings

The 2019 NASCAR season was a memorable one, as we now move into the current 2020 season. Kyle Busch landed the Cup series and will be looking to do so again this season. There are offers for new customers that are available, that are proving popular on this market.

But what happened in the Xfinity series? Here we cover the top finishers from last season.

1) Tyler Reddick

The winner last season was Tyler Reddick, who was driving for Chevrolet. He finished the season with 4040 points from 33 starts, winning six races, with 24 top five finishes. Reddick also had 27 top ten finishes and four stage wins. He also then topped the playoff standings, picking up a further 44 points.

2) Cole Custer

Finishing second was Cole Custer, who was driving for Ford. He finished the season with 4035 points, meaning he was just five behind winner Reddick. From his 33 starts, he won seven, with 17 top five finishes and 24 top ten finishes. Custer also finished with eight stage wins and picked up a further 50 points in the playoffs. This meant he finished in second overall.

3) Christopher Bell

In third place was Christopher Bell, who was driving for the Toyota racing team. He finished with 4032 points, putting him just eight points off the top. From the 33 starts, he won eight races, which was the top across all racers. He also finished with 20 top five finishes, and 21 top ten finishes. This meant he now has 22 stage wins and was a mile clear of the rest when it comes to laps led. Bell also picked up 62 points in the playoff standings.

4) Justin Allgaier

In fourth position was Justin Allgaier, who was also driving for Chevrolet. He finished the season with 4023 points, putting him just 17 points behind leader Tyler Reddick. From the 33 starts, he won one race with 16 top five finishes and 24 top ten finishes. Allgaier now has seven stage wins, that also saw him pick up a further 14 points in the playoffs.

5) Chase Briscoe

Rounding out the top five was Chase Briscoe, who was also driving for Ford. He finished with 2302 and was a long way off the top in the points standings. From the 33 starts, he finished with one win, whilst also finishing with 16 top five finishes and 26 top ten finishes. Briscoe also now has four stage wins and picked up 13 points in the playoff standings.