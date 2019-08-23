NASCAR Xfinity: Loris Hezemans plans debut at Road America

By AMANDA VINCENT

Loris Hezemans plans to make his NASCAR American national series start in Saturday’s CTECH Manufacturing 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 99 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet.

“We got in touch with Carlos Lira, who used to field cars both in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series and in the ARCA Racing Series,” Hezemans said, as quoted in a MotorsportsTribune.com article. “He was positively impressed by my results and helped getting in touch with B.J. McLeod Motorsports. We were looking for a chance to debut in the Xfinity Series on a road course and Road America is the perfect fit. I’m really looking forward to go side-by-side with the best NASCAR drivers in the United States.”

Hezemans has been competing in NASCAR’s Whelen Eruo Elite 1 Series the last two seasons. in 21-career starts in that series, he has three wins and 10 podium finishes, including two wins in 2019. He is fourth in the championship standings.

“Choosing the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series was a fundamental step in my career,” Hezemans said. “NWES provided me with many opportunities, and it’s laying the foundations for NASCAR Europe, especially for drivers like me, coming from Europe and not really knowing a lot about NASCAR at the beginning. To be already able to go compete at the NASCAR Xfinity Series level in just one year and a half is incredible. NWES is really showing it is able to bring in people from all over the world and show them what NASCAR is all about.”

Hezemans racing expderience also includes the Blancpain GT Series, ADAC GT Masters, and Audi Sport TT Cup.

