NASCAR Xfinity: Marco Andretti plans debut at Charlotte Roval

Photo courtesy of Marco Andretti, via Twitter.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Marco Andretti plans to make his NASCAR national-series debut when the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval on Oct. 8. He’ll drive the No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet.

Andretti is a veteran of the NTT IndyCar Series, contesting 250 races between 2006 and 2022. He has two wins in that series — in 2006 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and 2011 at Iowa Speedway.

Andretti has been racing sports cars in Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham’s Camping World SRX Series the last two season and claimed that series’ championship this year.

“I’m grateful to Scott Borchetta (team owner) for giving me this cool opportunity to try my hand at an Xfinity road course,” said Andretti. “I have really taken a liking to the stock car experience and look forward to having some fun driving the Big Machine Vodka Spiked Coolers #48 Camaro in Charlotte.”

Big Machine Racing is in its second full-time season of Xfinity Series competition with multiple drivers behind the wheel. NASCAR Cup Series regular Tyler Reddick notched the teams first and, to this point, only win earlier this season at Texas Motor Speedway.

