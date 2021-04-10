NASCAR Xfinity: Martinsville Speedway race slated to resume Sunday

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Cook Out 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway has been interrupted by rain after completion of 91 of the scheduled 250 laps. Attempts will not be made to restart the race Saturday. Instead, the race is scheduled to resume at noon ET Sunday with Brandon Jones as the leader.

The race would’ve been official had lap 120, or the completion of the second stage, been reached.

Josh Berry had taken his first-career Xfinity Series lead from Jones on lap 78, but Jones retook the lead just before the yellow and red flags for rain. Berry was second when the race was halted.

Noah Gragson won the first stage that ended on lap 60. He inherited the lead during a lap-50 caution after pole sitter Harrison Burton gave up the lead to pit. Burton had led all laps until that point. He was seventh in the running order when the race was stopped for rain.

After staying out during the lap-50 caution, Gragson pitted from the led during the caution at the end of the opening stage. Brett Moffitt, despite not having pitted since a lap-25 competition caution, stayed out after the first stage to restart with the lead. Moffitt lost the top spot to Jones on lap 72 and was fourth at the red flag.

The Martinsville race is the first race of 2021 edition of the Dash 4 Cash program. Burton, Gragson, Justin Allgaier and A.J. Allmendinger are the four drivers eligible for the first $100,000 bonus of the program this season. Like Burton, Gragson and Allgaier were in the top-10 when the race was halted — Gragson in ninth and Allgaier in 10th. Allmendinger was a lap down after an unscheduled pit after falling off the pace with a flat right-front tire on lap 12. He continued to struggle with a suspension issue.

Other top-10 drivers after 91 laps include Daniel Hemric in third, Jeb Burton in fifth, Ryan Sieg in sixth and Austin Cindric in eighth. Jeb Burton’s top-five position in the running order came after a penalty for lagging back and taking too long to choose a line for the restart that followed the third caution of the race that came out on lap 42.

