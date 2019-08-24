NASCAR Xfinity: Matt Kenseth grand marshal at Road America

AVONDALE, AZ – NOVEMBER 12: Matt Kenseth, driver of the #20 Circle K Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway on November 12, 2017 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR driver and Wisconsin native, Matt Kenseth, will be the grand marshal for Saturday’s CTECH Manufacturing 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. The race will the the third of four road-course races for the Xfinity Series in 2019.

“The only bad thing about it is I have to realize I am old enough to be a Grand Marshal,” Kenseth said, as quoted by motorsports writer Toby Christie. “Seriously though, it is a big honor to be the Grand Marshal of such a big race. It is also close to my home. It is very nice to be honored with this and I am glad CTECH Manufacturing selected me for this year’s event, this means a tremendous amount to me.”

Kenseth last raced full-time in NASCAR in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2017. He is the 2003 Cup Series champion and 2000 Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year and raced for Roush Fenway Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup Series. He returned to Roush Fenway for a partial schedule in 2018, running 15 races. In 665-career starts, he won 39 races.

Kenseth raced in the Xfinity Series between 1996 and 2015, running full schedules in 1998 and 1999. He has 29-career Xfinity Series wins in 288-career starts.

